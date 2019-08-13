UPDATE: Police Release Name of 34-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Hit and Run

UPDATE – 8/13/2019 @ 9:35 a.m.: On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at approximately 03:54 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a hit and run motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound Maryland Route 5 in the area of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, a request was made for the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to respond and assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the Maryland State Police CRASH Team indicates Aaron Markeith Rust, 34, of Waldorf, was standing/walking in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the scene after the collision. It was determined that the striking vehicle was a newer model white Ford F-250 or F-350 Crew Cab with right front headlamp damage.

The pedestrian, Mr. Rust was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information in regards to the striking vehicle is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper M. Moorman of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team (19-MSP-033853)

