Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 8/22/2019

On August 14, 2019 Deputy Rzepkowski conducted a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Boulevard at Doris Drive in Owings. Calvert Emergency Communications advised the driver, Carlton Eugene Baldwin (35), had an active warrant through the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Baldwin was removed from the vehicle and detained. A search of the vehicle revealed a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue, two cut straws with white powder residue and a small vial with white powder residue. Baldwin was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and served his warrant.

On August 16, 2019 Deputy R. Shrawder responded to the Tiki Bar in Solomons for the report of a male arguing with a female outside of the business. While attempting to locate the subjects, Deputy Shrawder observed a fight in the middle of the street involving the male subject he was looking for, Sheldon Taylor Shaw (26), with the female standing close by. Shaw refused to place his hands behind his back and continued to resist as he was being handcuffed. He was completely uncooperative while receiving medical treatment and refused to get into the patrol vehicle. Shaw was placed in the jail van and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order, Trespassing on Private Property and Second Degree Assault.

On August 9, 2019 Deputy Holt responded to the North Beach firehouse for the report of an individual trespassing on the property. The complainant advised Frederick Emmett Donahue (58) was sitting on a bench outside the firehouse and was asked to leave. Prior to this incident, Donahue was issued a trespass warning for this firehouse for a period of two years. Donahue was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing on Private Property.

On August 11, 2019 Deputy Holt responded to Rod N Reel in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a disorderly male in the area. Prior to his arrival, Deputy Crum and Deputy J. Ward made contact with the disorderly male and the female complainant. Deputy Ward gave Deputy Holt two prescription bottles, one which was missing a label and had suspected Oxycodone Hydrochloride in it, and one which had the female’s name on it. Both bottles were found in the male subject’s front pocket, who was identified as Kenneth Ray Huffin (39). Huffin was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

On July 29, 2019 Deputy Anderson was conducting a patrol check of Seahorse Beach in Lusby when he observed a vehicle parked in the back corner of the beach area. After activating his emergency equipment, the driver of the vehicle drove past the patrol vehicle and continued driving until he got to a dead end on Golden West Way, passing several signs that stated “Road Closed”. The driver, Nathaniel Woodson Brown (32), exited the vehicle and threw something into the woods. Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing on Private Property, Obstructing & Hindering and Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order.

On August 2, 2019 Deputy Freeland conducted a traffic stop on Cove Point Road in Lusby. The driver, Alexander Michael Schwalje (34), and passenger were removed from the vehicle and a K9 scan was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed ½ of a blue pill and ¼ of the same pill, later identified as Dextroamphetamine, marijuana flakes throughout the center console and two rolled marijuana cigarettes. Schwalje was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

On August 3, 2019 Deputy V. Evans responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a CDS violation. Upon arrival he was advised Walead Othman (52) entered the jail with Suboxone strips and suspected cocaine in his right sock. Othman was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Possessing CDS While Confined/Detained.

On August 3, 2019 Deputy Flynt responded to Cox Road in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a subject trespassing. Upon arrival he made contact with Shauntice Nicole Lewis (34) who was asked to leave the property. Lewis got in her vehicle and slowly backed into the driveway until she got close to the complainant’s vehicle, at which time she hit the gas and intentionally struck the vehicle. Deputy Flynt stopped Lewis, asked her to step out of her vehicle and placed her under arrest. Lewis was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property < $1,000, Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order and Disorderly Conduct.

On August 4, 2019 Deputy E. Payne responded to 7th Street in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a fight. Deputy Flynt and Deputy Sampson assisted by speaking to everyone involved. Deputy Flynt advised that William Asbury Jacks III (35) made several statements about burning the house down and that he brought a gas can in the house. Jacks was placed under arrest and searched. A search of his person revealed a cut straw with a white powdery residue inside. During the course of the investigation, Candice Noel Kibler (29) continued to nod out and was seen completely passed out several times while responsible for her two young children. Deputy Sampson placed Kibler under arrest and she was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Neglect of Minor and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest. Jacks was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Threat of Arson, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On July 22, 2019 Deputy Anderson responded to Parkers Wharf Road in St. Leonard for the report of a motor vehicle theft. The complainant advised her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Robert McCormack (35), entered her home and stole change from a jar then stole her white F-250. At approximately 3:00 AM the truck was located at the Dash-In in Prince Frederick and McCormack was driving. A search of his person revealed a pack of cigarettes with a crack pipe in it. McCormack was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Theft less than $100.

On July 22, 2019 Deputy Gilmore responded to E Street in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a suspicious person on the paved access road for the Chesapeake Beach Sewage Plant. Deputy Gilmore located the suspect, Lotroy Lynelle Hall (39), and called his name. Hall took off running toward the North Beach Volunteer Fire House. Deputy Idol located Hall soon after and detained him. Hall was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing on Posted Property.

On July 24, 2019 Deputy Boerum conducted a traffic stop on Ward Road at Manning Circle in Dunkirk. The driver, Lauren Elizabeth Jackson (35), had slurred speech and stumbled when exiting the vehicle. Jackson had her 3 month old twins in the back seat. A search of the vehicle revealed 2 prescription methadone bottles with urine inside of them. There was also a baby bottle with urine inside of it. Jackson was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Neglect of Minor, Altering Drug/Alcohol Test and multiple traffic citations for driving under the influence.

On July 24, 2019 Deputy Crum conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Blvd and Country Plaza in Dunkirk. Deputy Crum asked all three subjects to exit the vehicle and a K9 scan was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. A search of one of the passengers, Aaron Edward Stairs (31), resulted in one capsule with heroin hidden in his boxer briefs. Stairs was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On July 25, 2019 Deputy Grierson responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons to assist Deputy Shrawder with a subject who was possibly wanted through Virginia. Upon arrival, Deputy Grierson made contact with two subjects, April Christine Chedester (39) and John Francis Tippett Jr. (43). Tippett was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was served with an active warrant. Chedester advised she had drugs on her person and handed over a cardboard fold with cocaine inside. Chedester was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

On July 26, 2019 Deputy J. Ward responded to Walmart in Dunkirk for the report of disorderly subjects. While making contact with the subjects, Deputy Ward noticed the odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle they were in. The owner of the vehicle, Prince Benjamin Talbott (19), advised there was marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed numerous glass smoking devices and a Ziploc bag with approximately 30 grams of marijuana. Talbott was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana > 10 grams.

On July 27, 2019 Deputy Lewis responded to Cox Road in Huntingtown for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, other deputies were escorting the suspect, Corey James Eugene Patten (28), out of the residence. The victim advised she was in her residence when Patten opened the back door, came inside and began crying in her kitchen. Patten was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. While at CCDC Patten broke the handcuff and chain that secured him in the holding cell. Patten was charged with 4th Degree Burglary and Malicious Destruction of Property.

On July 27, 2019 Deputy Gott responded to Walgreens in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised three females entered the store, put items in their purse and left without paying. One of the females was identified as Dana Lynn Dougherty (38). Deputy Gott went to Dougherty’s residence and made contact with the three females. Emergency Communications advised Dougherty had an active warrant through the sheriff’s office and she was placed under arrest. Another female, Marlee Lynn Stokes (33), had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police and she was also placed under arrest. A search of her person revealed Alprazolam, Amphetamine salts and a plastic straw with CDS residue inside. All three women were issued trespass warnings for Walgreens. Dougherty and Stokes were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where Dougherty was charged with Theft-Less than $100 and Trespassing on Private Property and Stokes was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.