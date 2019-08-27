Pedestrian Struck by Motorcycle in Lexington Park Sends One to Trauma Center

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at approximately 6:05 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle and the single occupant in the roadway, with an adult female pedestrian unconscious in the roadway.

The adult male motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The adult female pedestrian was transported to Millison Plaza where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack along with the Maryland State Police CRASH Team are investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

