One Injured After Vehicle Rollovers in Scotland Early Friday Morning

On Friday, August 30, 2019, at approximately 3:45 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 11175 Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and resting on large rocks near the water.

One patient signed care refusal forms. One patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of a reader, and the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

