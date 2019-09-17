MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Hosting Ceremonial Groundbreaking New Emergency Department and Front Entrance Expansion

The MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton, will break ground for the emergency department (ED) and front entrance expansion. This $34 million project will add 18,000 square-feet to the existing building. The expansion will increase ED beds from 28 to 40, and create an area that exclusively services patients with mental or behavioral issues to increase safety for both these patients and others in the ED.

In addition to the added treatment areas, there will be improved access for EMS personnel, a better waiting room experience for patients and their family members, and a newly created center for pathogen assessment in the event of a biohazard. In addition to the ED expansion, there will also be a larger front entrance with a pharmacy and a 24-hour café.

The event will be held at the MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, 7503 Surratts Road, Clinton, MD 20735 on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with refreshments available starting at 10 a.m. Photo opportunities will be available throughout the one-hour program with several groups of individuals posing with shovels placed in the ground. Follow signs for the event parking and location

