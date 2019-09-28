Police Currently Investigating Shooting in Waldorf That Sends One to Trauma Center

On Friday, September 27, 2019, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The suspects were reported to be three black males in a white Volkswagen which fled in an unknown direction.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.
Police recovered multiple pieces of evidence including a gun on the scene, and are currently investigating the shooting.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
