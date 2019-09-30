UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Offering Reward in Shooting of 34-Year-Old Man in Waldorf

UPDATE 9/30/19: On September 27 at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 34-year-old male, who was transported for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
This shooting does not appear to be a random incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at 301-609-6453.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).
Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.
For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.
9/28/19: Friday, September 27, 2019, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The suspects were reported to be three black males in a white Volkswagen which fled in an unknown direction.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.
Police recovered multiple pieces of evidence including a gun on the scene, and are currently investigating the shooting.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Wow, and in broad daylight, looks like the “Thugs” in Waldorf are getting more, and more brazem.
They shouldn’t have much problem tracing the gun owner with ALL THE STRICT MD. GUN LAWS.
Oh wait, those laws only apply to lawful citizens.
Only criminals are allowed to carry. The judge will even the score though, when he gets the bad guy(s) to plead guilty to speeding and running a stop sign and all gun charges will be dropped.
Let’s see how long it takes before someone calls this post racist, and believe me it’s not, I’m just stating facts, and if you don’t want to hear facts quit reading right now.
I have lived in Waldorf since 1982, living here we never had, or heard about crimes like these, crimes like shootings, stabbings, armed robberies, assaults, and assaults with deadly weapons up until about 5 or 6 years ago, and now they seem to be becoming more and more prevalent and commonplace in Waldorf, and the surrounding areas.
Now here comes the part that’s going to be deemed “Racist”, and it’s not, it’s just truthful, if you go back and check on the perpetrators of the crimes I mentioned above, they are mostly perpetrated/committed by African Americans.
Am I wrong? No I’m right, and why are they happening, can someone please explain it to me, are these crimes caused by Socioeconomics, Drug deals gone bad, Poor family upbringing, or a combination of these?
Come on, somebody tell me what has happened to Waldorf, and the surrounding area to cause this to happen, because if you think it’s bad now, it’s only going to get worse.
The reason why it has gotten worse is BECAUSE THE JUDGES WILL NOT PUT THESE CRIMINALS IN JAIL.SLAP ON WRIST,PBJ OR STET DOCKET.THATS THE REAL PROBLEM AND PEOPLE SHOULD BE OUTRAGED BY THIS BUT THERE NOT.
Coyote, you hit the nail on the head. I’ve been in Waldorf since 1997 and it was a great place to live. I see cars with DC plates on them at all hours, day and night. Ever since all of the new housing went up on Billingsley and St Charles parkway, seem like all the hood rats from DC and PG county moved in.
I’m addressing this to the African American citizenry of Charles County.
Why is it when a certain element of the African American population move into an area they feel the need to destroy it, and turn it into a Ghetto, it’s happened everytime they’ve moved into an area, from D.C. into P.G., now from P.G. into Charles County.
Just drive through portions of Waldorf, and you can see the blight, and demise starting to take hold.
I know this is going to make some angry, and this is not my intent, my intentions are to get answers to a growing problem in our County, that should be a concern to all of us living here.
The shame is the community these stinking thugs come from AND the fact that there are those that take no responsibility for their criminal actions and behavior. You should all feel shame. Want to fix it? Try starting at within.
Meanwhile, some wonder why most Americans don’t take the BLM movement seriously. If communities like Waldorf don’t care why should anyone else?
SMNEWSNET is censoring comments again. Only 6 comments showing yet the article stipulates 7 comments. Get it together SMNEWSNET!!
I am a non-white resident of Charles County and have lived in the county all of my 60 years of life. I agree that there has been a vast increase of crime in the county over the past 5-10 years. I also think and agree that it’s because of the over development and increased housing construction and migration of people from D.C. and PG County. Yes, we see more and more cars with D.C. license plates in the county. It’s because they live here and do not change their car registration information as required. And who is monitoring this problem? OMG — What has happened to this county?!! I really hope we don’t start having all of the problems in our schools (especially high schools) as with the D.C. and PG County Schools. God Please No!
The crime and disrespect for people’s lives is sickening. Parents who have poorly raised their children should have some consequences, but we all know that will never happen. I will never understand how people turn out to be criminals. It’s pitiful. They should stay within their criminal minded group and do whatever they want to each other.
Lol wow they keep all the white trailer park trash comments in delete my own people comments trying to defend ourselves… Smnewsnet are clowns as well
Yet here you are commenting.
“Own people?” What group is that? If you’re referring to a group of Americans, then call them Americans. Stop segregating yourselves by calling yourselves African American. Do you hold dual citizenship in Africa and America? I’m assuming the original comment came from a black American because they made a comment about “white trailer trash.”