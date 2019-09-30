UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Offering Reward in Shooting of 34-Year-Old Man in Waldorf

UPDATE 9/30/19: On September 27 at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 34-year-old male, who was transported for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This shooting does not appear to be a random incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at 301-609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).

9/28/19: Friday, September 27, 2019, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Medinah Street and Mesquite Court in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The suspects were reported to be three black males in a white Volkswagen which fled in an unknown direction.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police recovered multiple pieces of evidence including a gun on the scene, and are currently investigating the shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

