UPDATE: Jury Finds La Plata Man Guilty of Attempted Murder After Stabbing His Ex-Girlfriend and Her Mother Over 30 Times

UPDATE 12/16/2021: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, December 10, 2021, a Charles County jury found Deon Lennard Johnson, 26, of La Plata, guilty of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, two counts of First-Degree Assault, and related charges.

On October 2, 2019, officers responded to the 2700 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a home invasion. As one officer was pulling into the driveway of the residence, he observed a suspect, later determined to be Johnson, running away from one of the victims. Victim 1 was suffering from stab wounds to her head and shoulder. She reported to the officer that her mother was inside of the residence.

When officers entered the residence, they discovered her mother, Victim 2, suffering from a stab wound to her neck. Both victims were flown to the Prince George’s County Hospital Center for treatment. Fortunately, they both survived the assault.

An investigation revealed that Johnson had a romantic relationship with Victim 1 that ended prior to the day of the incident. Victim 2 obtained a peace order as a result of Johnson’s unpredictable behavior and repeated trips to their residence uninvited.

On the day of the incident, Johnson forced entry into the victims’ residence through prying a window open with a prybar. Johnson began stabbing Victim 2 repeatedly with a knife. Victim 1 ran out of the residence to seek assistance from a neighbor; however, she was followed by Johnson. Johnson tried to force her to leave with him multiple times, but she refused. He then stabbed her repeatedly after hearing sirens in the distance.

Upon police arrival, Johnson was observed standing over Victim 1, who ran to the police. Johnson fled into the woods. He left his cell phone, prybar, and bookbag on the property.

Victim 1 suffered over 20 stab wounds. Victim 2 suffered over 10 stab wounds.

A sentencing date has been set for March 14, 2022. Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 58 years and 3 months.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement.

“The suspect, Deon Johnson, turned himself into authorities just a short time ago. He is now in custody and will be charged with attempted first-degree murder. Thank you for your help.”

UPDATE 10/2/2019 @ 6:00 p.m.: On October 2, 2019, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a home invasion.

Upon arrival, officers located two women who had been stabbed multiple times. They were subsequently transported to an area hospital by helicopter with life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation revealed Deon Lennard Johnson, 24, of Port Tobacco, went to the victim’s residence in violation of a peace order which had been issued in May of 2019. After forcing entry into the home he stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s mother and attempted to abduct his ex-girlfriend. When she refused to go with him, he also stabbed her before fleeing the scene.

Court documents show Johnson violated the peace order twice in August of 2019, once on the 4th, and again on the 29th.

Johnson currently has an active arrest warrant for attempted first-degree murder in connection with this incident.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone who sees Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

Johnson is approximately 6’2” in height and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case should contact Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of Deon Johnson.

