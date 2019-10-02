UPDATE: Police in Charles County Searching for 24-Year-Old Man who Stabbed Two Women in Nanjemoy

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: Officers are continuing their search for Deon Johnson, 24, of Waldorf, who is wanted in connection with the domestic-related stabbing of his ex-girlfriend and her mother in Nanjemoy earlier this morning.

Johnson is 6’2 and weighs approximately 175 pounds. It is not clear what clothing he was wearing when he committed the assault. Police have increased patrols throughout the area and we remain in contact with the schools. We are asking people to be aware of their surroundings and take precautions as they’re traveling through the area.

Anyone who knows of Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his immediate arrest.

10/2/2019: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a domestic-related stabbing that occurred earlier this morning in the 2700 block of Port Tobacco Road. Deon Johnson, 24, of Waldorf, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stabbed two people. He then fled the scene. Officers have set up a perimeter and are utilizing a helicopter, drones and police K9. It is not clear at this time what clothing Johnson is wearing. Call 911 if spotted or if you have any information concerning his whereabouts.

