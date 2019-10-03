Firefighter Injured After Trailer Fire in Waldorf, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at approximately 11:35 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 2621 Schult Place in Waldorf, for the reported trailer on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported a trailer had fire showing, and that one subject was possibly trapped after going back into the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story single wide trailer with fire showing. All occupants were reported to be out upon arrival.

Firefighters reported holes in the floor upon entering the residence and all firefighters were told to evacuate for safety reasons.

One subject was treated and released on the scene, and one firefighter was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained on the scene.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, and the http://www.ccvfireems.org/

