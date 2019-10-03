Newburg Man Arrested After Attempting to Rape Employee at St. Mary’s Hospital

On Monday, September 30, 2019, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported sex offense.
The investigation determined Ezekiel Jedidiah Thomas, 22 of Newburg, assaulted a 19-year-old female employee, in a supply closet.
The victim advised she was working in the emergency room conducting her normal duties and had to enter a small utility closet for supplies. When she entered the closet, the door closed and locked behind her, as she was gathering the supplies she needed and preparing to leave the closet, she heard someone jiggling the handle from the other side, and when she opened the door Thomas entered the closet and shut the door behind the two of them. The victim said when they were locked in the closet together, he held his hand on the doorknob and prevented her from leaving. Thomas then pulled down his pants and underwear down to his ankles and exposed his erect penis. Thomas then tried to force the victim to her knees. The victim refused and placed her hand on top of Thomas’s hand that was on the doorknob in efforts to open the door and getaway. When Thomas continued to hold the door shut the victim began digging her fingernails into his hand in hopes of escaping, at this time the victim stated she heard someone on the other side of the door and continued to try to force the door open. The door opened and another employee separated Thomas from the victim.
The victim said she did not recall being placed in a headlock as described by the witness, and stated she believed she may have blacked out or passed out and does not recall his arm around her throat.
Thomas confessed to police that he entered the closet and attempted to have the victim perform a sex act, he said he knew it was wrong and he felt sorry for his actions.
The hospital video surveillance was also reviewed and corroborated the victim and witness statements.
Thomas was arrested and charged with the following crimes:
- Second Degree Rape (Attempted)
- Assault Second Degree
- Sex Offense Third Degree
- False Imprisonment
At the time of the arrest, it was discovered Thomas had an open warrant from Salisbury, Maryland for the following crimes:
- Assault Second Degree
- False Imprisonment
- School: Molest ETC-Other Location
- School: Disturb Operation
Thomas was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and served his outstanding warrant. Thomas is currently incarcerated at the detention center on a no bond status.
