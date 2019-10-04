UPDATE: Eleven Firefighters Injured in Waldorf House Fire

UPDATE 19/5/2019 @ 7:00 A.M.: The Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Facebook page released the following update. – “Two additional Firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation after returning to their Stations. This brings the total number of injured firefighters to 11.”

UPDATE 19/4/2019 @ 8:20 P.M.: The Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Facebook page released the following update. – “A total of 9 Firefighters were transported from the scene for a variety of injuries that are all non life threatening. Maryland State Fire Marshals Office is currently on the scene investigating the fire. We currently have Mutual Aid Support from P.G. County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County. All occupants were not home at the time of the fire. American Red Cross has been called out to assist them.”

10/4/2019: On Friday, October 4, 2019, at approximately 4:50 p.m, firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 10386 Chamberlin Court East in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story single family residence with smoke and fire showing from the roof.

Police were called to the residence before the fire was dispatched, and it is unknown at this time what that call was for.

Some firefighters reportedly jumped to safety through a second floor window down to a first floor deck. Reports from the scene advised nine firefighters were transported from the scene for injuries or to be checked out by medical personnel.

Red Cross was requested to the scene to assist with providing aid to two adults and a toddler.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

