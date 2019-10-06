Charges Pending in Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Ice Cream Truck, SUV, and Two Motorcycles

UPDATE 10/6/2019@ 5:00 p.m.: On October 5, 2019, at approximately 3:54 p.m., officers responded to the area of Radio Station Road near Laurel Springs Park in La Plata for the report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Honda SUV crossed the center line on Radio Station Road and struck an ice cream truck which was traveling in the opposite direction. The impact caused the ice cream truck to flip over, which in turn led to a multi-vehicle crash involving vehicles that were behind the truck. One of the vehicles was a Harley Davidson motorcycle being operated by Timothy Anthony Brown, 54, of Landover. He was flown to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Honda SUV struck a tree causing his vehicle to catch on fire. Several bystanders, including an off-duty Maryland State Trooper, helped pull the driver out of the car and to safety. He was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the ice cream truck was also flown to a hospital with serious injuries. One other person was injured and transported to an area hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. Three other people were involved, but did not require medical treatment.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Cpl. Brad Saunders at (301) 609-6225.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and a review by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

