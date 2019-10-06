Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Ice Cream Truck, SUV, and Two Motorcycles

On Saturday, October 5, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Radio Station Road and Mudds Way in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a SUV, an ice cream truck, an two motorcycles involved, with the ice cream truck overturned and the SUV off the roadway, into a tree and on fire.

Multiple Good Samaritans pulled one occupant from a burning SUV.

The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department reported three patients were flown from the scene by Maryland State Police Helicopters, along with three other patients transported to area hospitals.

Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and the CRASH Team responded to the scene to conduct reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

