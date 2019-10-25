House Destroyed After Fire in Coltons Point, State Fire Marshal Investigating.

On Friday, October 25, 2019, at approximately 10:55 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to Riverview Drive in Coltons Point, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one-story residence with fire showing throughout, firefighters declared a defensive operation only.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 30 minutes. The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before seeing the smoke and fire.

No known injuries have been reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

