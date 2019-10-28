Two Lusby Men Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting 18-Year-Old Female

On Sunday, October 27, 2019 shortly after 3:00 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to report of a shooting along Golden West Way in Lusby.
Units arrived on scene to discover an 18-year-old female victim that had been struck by a gunshot round while sitting in a parked vehicle.
The female victim was transported by ground to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center where she remains in stable condition.
Preliminary investigation revealed that two adult males shot the victim and were subsequently arrested shortly thereafter.
The suspects have been identified as John Michael Anderson Wood, 19, and Dru Michael Sultzaberger, 19, both of Lusby.
Both suspects have been charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Assault- First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony and Reckless Endangerment and are being held without bond.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Detective Ted Yates at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2161 or by email at Edward.yates@calvertcountymd.gov.
Sheriff Evans stated, “The citizens of Calvert County should be proud of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, particularly the Criminal Investigative Bureau and detectives that solved this case, they are second to none.”
OMG! That’s right behind my house! I heard the shots & turned on my outside lights but didn’t see anything so I went back to bed. Not one siren or indication whatsoever anything was going on. Jeeze!
Rot in hell P.O.S
If you pull the trigger while pointing a gun at another person then your intent is to kill that person and these two turds should be given life without the possibility of parole. They should not be rewarded with a lighter sentence just because they were failures at murder.
Couple of Lusbians…oh! Hope the young lady recovers. Did these two Yahoo’s know her?
I’m positive that this isn’t your stance when the shooter is wearing a badge and the person murdered is unarmed.
Theres so many crazy white boys. I’m about to raise up and move back to PG.
That would be fine with me. The county would be a better place without you. Maybe Capitol Heights or Fairmont Heights would be a better fit for you
Well, bye.
The dude on the right, Is that Chris Cornell from Sound Garden?
His name is Dru DA!
Was they both holding the gun when they shot her?
*were Were they both holding the gun when they shot her?
Was is used when speaking of one person.
Were is used fir two or more.
Excellent point though. Who pulled the trigger?
Gun Culture
Democrst culture.
????
Omg look at these thugs. Shooting people for no reason smh. Throw them in jail and forget about them
Half of y’all don’t even know the reason behind how this even happened so stfu old nosey folk
It was her (the victim) brothers fault she got all shot up. He was startin sh$# with the boys before they came back to shoot up his car and shot up the car she was in. And the the cops ask him about what happen and he say he don’t know, his mamma must be proud of him .
His momma too busy bed jumping
Seriously the girl mother is a very hard worker and care so much about those kids.
Did one stand behind the other and hold his hand as they fired the single shot? These are two old looking 19 year olds. Some folks age like fine wine and others age like milk.
No it was the 2 snowflakes that did the shooting at fault.
All white people must think they’re teflon like the TEFLON JOHN. His the only that can get away with murder. according to himself