Two Lusby Men Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting 18-Year-Old Female

On Sunday, October 27, 2019 shortly after 3:00 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to report of a shooting along Golden West Way in Lusby.

Units arrived on scene to discover an 18-year-old female victim that had been struck by a gunshot round while sitting in a parked vehicle.

The female victim was transported by ground to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center where she remains in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two adult males shot the victim and were subsequently arrested shortly thereafter.

The suspects have been identified as John Michael Anderson Wood, 19, and Dru Michael Sultzaberger, 19, both of Lusby.

Both suspects have been charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Assault- First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony and Reckless Endangerment and are being held without bond.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Detective Ted Yates at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2161 or by email at Edward.yates@calvertcountymd.gov.

Sheriff Evans stated, “The citizens of Calvert County should be proud of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, particularly the Criminal Investigative Bureau and detectives that solved this case, they are second to none.”

