Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian in Prince Frederick

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:24 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 black Ford truck was travelling East on Dares Beach Road in the area of Terrace Drive, Prince Frederick, when it struck an adult female pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the truck was identified as Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33 of Prince Frederick.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident and that investigation is on-going.

