UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision Identified as 34-Year-Old Prince Frederick Woman

UPDATE 11/3/2019: The pedestrian that was struck and killed along Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, has been identified as Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick.
The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Clark was identified as Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33, of Prince Frederick. Migliaccio is a employed as Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy. Migliaccio was driving his personal vehicle and off duty at the time on the accident. Migliaccio is currently on paid leave from the CCSO.
Police are continuing their investigating and are awaiting a toxicology report from a blood sample provided by Migliaccio after the crash..
10/29/2019: On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:24 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 black Ford truck was travelling East on Dares Beach Road in the area of Terrace Drive, Prince Frederick, when it struck an adult female pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the truck was identified as Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33 of Prince Frederick.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident and that investigation is on-going.
Send him to jail
Don’t be an A-hole.
What if this man was innocent of any wrong doing?
what if the pedestrian walked into the road without warning?
The driver could be devastated with grief, too.
Not every tragedy has a criminal intent attached.
Since the article is void of the critical facts, hold back on your crucifixion –
At least until you KNOW you have justification to hang.
EXACTLY!! What if it were you that struck and killed someone who ran out in front of your vehicle? You’d be the first person saying “it wasn’t my fault, she ran out in front of me and I didn’t have time to stop!” Would you want to go to jail for something you didn’t do? You do not know what happened!
So true. Also, why release his name. Like you said he is probably devastated with grief, and unless there was criminal intent or wrong doing why put him through even more by seeing his name in the paper or on the internet.
At wait to see what the circumstances are. So quick to judge.
Look at all the cops taking up for their fellow trooper..EFF THAT LOCK HIM UP!!!
This is an off duty Calvert co sheriff
Interesting but his job is irrelevant, since he wasn’t working when this happened
The one who was driving or the victim?
she has my thoughts and prayers
the cop aint got mine!!!
Serious questions for the “I hate the Police” crowd. What do you do when you are the victim of a crime??? Do you just stop and say, “I could report this car jacking, but, nah, f**k the police”? At what level of crime do you shift from F the police to call the police? Robbery? Sexual assault? Murder?
Silly wabbit…He’s a Calvert County cop…Mike Evans will find a way to blame it on the pedestrian…He’ll serve no time and be awarded a desk job or promoted…same as what
happened with Wayne Wells when he was doing close to 90 mph UP A HILL & killed a 16 year old female near Applegreen…Welcome to Calvert County…
The Apple Green accident was the young ladies fault, she pulled out in front of him regardless of how fast he was going. Not fan of the sheriff either
State police should investigate this incident calvert county sheriff’s office should not be able to investigate their own employee /officer because there will be some cover ups I’m sure
Cover-ups of what???? A person driving on a road and a person steps out in front of their vehicle and gets hit? Happens quite often in the District, PG Co, Montgomery Co, etc. Only difference is up there, the driver usually doesn’t stop.
the officer was drunk!!! so no remorse for him the lady did not step out he hit her bc he was not paying attention i bet he was texting too!!!
Were you there?
You’re an Idiot
THEY ALWAYS COVER UP STOP ACTING STUCK ON STUPID!!!
Word! Peoples need to stay out the road. It don’t make any sence. Just stay out the road.
State police are taking over the investigation (as is normal) and will get to the bottom of it. Until you know what actually happened, try not to pass judgement. I’ve seen some ugly comments on social media just because this was an off duty deputy. I’ve seen the usual “my sister’s step-father’s cousin saw….” speculation. I’ve also seen comments that the pedestrian must have been high or drunk. None of that is helpful. A woman is dead and her family and friends are grieving. A man’s life has been derailed and he will have to deal with the aftermath whether he was in the wrong or not.
People are so quick to run their mouths and judge when they’ve never walked in the other persons shoes… remember, everyone involved is hurting and this was a tragic accident w/no malicious intent intended, I’m sure but the ultimate judge, GOD on HIGH has complete control of the situation and we can all rest assured it is in his hands alone!
Prayers for all involved ❤️
Prayers go out to all involved and their families.
SLOW DOWN FOOL! YOU ARE NOT IN YOUR TROOPER CAR WHERE YOU CAN DRIVE 100 MPH BREAK THE LAW AND GET AWAY WITH IT EVERYDAY.
lmao SAT THAT AGAIN!!!! you aren’t lying!!!
He was completely on the shoulder when he struck her, didn’t hit the brakes until the impact. There were prices of the truck scattered on the other side of the road. This guy was paying no attention at all. It’s completely reasonable to put the blame on the deputy.
Since it sounds like you were in the vehicle with him, you should probably give this information to the State Police.
So sad, my Son just told me who the young woman involved was in tragic incident. She was a responsible young adult making her way through life and taking on challenges as they came. I believe the off duty Officer probably knew her as well and in no way would ever want to harm her. Just tragic all the way around. Feeling profound sadness as many are who had the chance to interact with her.
“She was a responsible young adult making her way through life and taking on challenges as they came.”
Not to be a d*ck here, but you just described EVERYONE. Not she started a nonprofit and was saving the lives of the homeless. Not she spends her days helping children. Not she spends her days helping battered women. Nope, she takes on the challenges of the day. Wow, not all heroes wear capes, right?
The accident you’re referring to near Apple Green happened years ago when the officer was responding to a call. The driver turned in front of him. How is that his fault? It happens in counties other than Calvert.
As far as the pedestrian fatality yesterday, save your judgement until the facts are known. How tragic…I hope a person never steps out in front of the vehicle you’re driving. Let me guess, that would be a police officers fault too in your perfect little world.
AMEN
He was seen by several witness speeding and throwing a liquor bottle out of window after he hit her so that’s true facts !! I hope this family gets justice and I’m MSU’s sure of it because I know one of the witness that was there and seen everything
English, learn it.
Grammar and punctuation. Useful tools to not sound under educated.
Wasn’t the officer arrested
Praying for the family who lost their precious loved one and the Officer and his family, including the CCSO family. I lost my mother in a car accident and it hurts like crazy.
no praying for the officer he was drunk and hit a innocent lady!!!! eff him!!!
Wow! Trial by social media.
I guess that old thought of “innocent until proven guilty” no longer applies?
Amazing.. All the speculation about fault but noone realizes this young mother left a 9 y.o. boy with learning challenges lost without his mother. God bless their family and be in the heart of this young boy and her husband.
If it is true that he was drinking I pray they throw the book at him he should be upholding the law not breaking the law
if There was not a Country cop involved the whole story would already be out by now.
This x100! They would have updated this article hours later and probably the next day too!
Who is the woman??
Guys the COP PULLED LEGALLY INTO A SHOULDER TO TURN AND SHE was there it was an ACCIDENT