UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision Identified as 34-Year-Old Prince Frederick Woman

November 3, 2019
Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick

UPDATE 11/3/2019: The pedestrian that was struck and killed along Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, has been identified as Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick.

The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Clark was identified as Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33, of Prince Frederick. Migliaccio is a employed as Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy. Migliaccio was driving his personal vehicle and off duty at the time on the accident. Migliaccio is currently on paid leave from the CCSO.

Police are continuing their investigating and are awaiting a toxicology report from a blood sample provided by Migliaccio after the crash..

10/29/2019: On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:24 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 black Ford truck was travelling East on Dares Beach Road in the area of Terrace Drive, Prince Frederick, when it struck an adult female pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the truck was identified as Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33 of Prince Frederick.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident and that investigation is on-going.


45 Responses to UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision Identified as 34-Year-Old Prince Frederick Woman

  1. Anonymous on October 29, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Send him to jail

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 30, 2019 at 5:49 am

      Don’t be an A-hole.

      What if this man was innocent of any wrong doing?
      what if the pedestrian walked into the road without warning?
      The driver could be devastated with grief, too.
      Not every tragedy has a criminal intent attached.
      Since the article is void of the critical facts, hold back on your crucifixion –
      At least until you KNOW you have justification to hang.

      Reply
      • M on October 30, 2019 at 8:20 am

        EXACTLY!! What if it were you that struck and killed someone who ran out in front of your vehicle? You’d be the first person saying “it wasn’t my fault, she ran out in front of me and I didn’t have time to stop!” Would you want to go to jail for something you didn’t do? You do not know what happened!

        Reply
      • Anonymous on October 31, 2019 at 11:21 am

        So true. Also, why release his name. Like you said he is probably devastated with grief, and unless there was criminal intent or wrong doing why put him through even more by seeing his name in the paper or on the internet.

        Reply
    • werwe on October 30, 2019 at 7:29 am

      At wait to see what the circumstances are. So quick to judge.

      Reply
    • howdy on October 30, 2019 at 2:22 pm

      Look at all the cops taking up for their fellow trooper..EFF THAT LOCK HIM UP!!!

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on October 30, 2019 at 5:42 am

    This is an off duty Calvert co sheriff

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 30, 2019 at 1:58 pm

      Interesting but his job is irrelevant, since he wasn’t working when this happened

      Reply
    • Kathie on October 30, 2019 at 3:23 pm

      The one who was driving or the victim?

      Reply
  3. sistah mary on October 30, 2019 at 7:27 am

    she has my thoughts and prayers

    Reply
    • slow down fool on October 30, 2019 at 2:23 pm

      the cop aint got mine!!!

      Reply
      • Cant wait for the responses on October 31, 2019 at 8:16 am

        Serious questions for the “I hate the Police” crowd. What do you do when you are the victim of a crime??? Do you just stop and say, “I could report this car jacking, but, nah, f**k the police”? At what level of crime do you shift from F the police to call the police? Robbery? Sexual assault? Murder?

        Reply
  4. research on October 30, 2019 at 7:33 am

    Silly wabbit…He’s a Calvert County cop…Mike Evans will find a way to blame it on the pedestrian…He’ll serve no time and be awarded a desk job or promoted…same as what
    happened with Wayne Wells when he was doing close to 90 mph UP A HILL & killed a 16 year old female near Applegreen…Welcome to Calvert County…

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm

      The Apple Green accident was the young ladies fault, she pulled out in front of him regardless of how fast he was going. Not fan of the sheriff either

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on October 30, 2019 at 8:03 am

    State police should investigate this incident calvert county sheriff’s office should not be able to investigate their own employee /officer because there will be some cover ups I’m sure

    Reply
    • Telling the truth on October 30, 2019 at 7:11 pm

      Cover-ups of what???? A person driving on a road and a person steps out in front of their vehicle and gets hit? Happens quite often in the District, PG Co, Montgomery Co, etc. Only difference is up there, the driver usually doesn’t stop.

      Reply
      • stop taking up for idiots on October 31, 2019 at 7:14 am

        the officer was drunk!!! so no remorse for him the lady did not step out he hit her bc he was not paying attention i bet he was texting too!!!

        Reply
        • Anonymous on October 31, 2019 at 11:37 am

          Were you there?

          Reply
        • Gimmeabreak on October 31, 2019 at 6:32 pm

          You’re an Idiot

          Reply
      • Anonymous on October 31, 2019 at 7:16 am

        THEY ALWAYS COVER UP STOP ACTING STUCK ON STUPID!!!

        Reply
      • Jerome Buckler on October 31, 2019 at 8:00 am

        Word! Peoples need to stay out the road. It don’t make any sence. Just stay out the road.

        Reply
  6. CWS on October 30, 2019 at 9:03 am

    State police are taking over the investigation (as is normal) and will get to the bottom of it. Until you know what actually happened, try not to pass judgement. I’ve seen some ugly comments on social media just because this was an off duty deputy. I’ve seen the usual “my sister’s step-father’s cousin saw….” speculation. I’ve also seen comments that the pedestrian must have been high or drunk. None of that is helpful. A woman is dead and her family and friends are grieving. A man’s life has been derailed and he will have to deal with the aftermath whether he was in the wrong or not.

    Reply
  7. Glenna Naughton on October 30, 2019 at 10:21 am

    People are so quick to run their mouths and judge when they’ve never walked in the other persons shoes… remember, everyone involved is hurting and this was a tragic accident w/no malicious intent intended, I’m sure but the ultimate judge, GOD on HIGH has complete control of the situation and we can all rest assured it is in his hands alone!
    Prayers for all involved ❤️

    Reply
  8. Mary A. Zaversnik on October 30, 2019 at 1:29 pm

    Prayers go out to all involved and their families.

    Reply
  9. THIS FOOL on October 30, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    SLOW DOWN FOOL! YOU ARE NOT IN YOUR TROOPER CAR WHERE YOU CAN DRIVE 100 MPH BREAK THE LAW AND GET AWAY WITH IT EVERYDAY.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 31, 2019 at 7:15 am

      lmao SAT THAT AGAIN!!!! you aren’t lying!!!

      Reply
  10. Anonymous on October 30, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    He was completely on the shoulder when he struck her, didn’t hit the brakes until the impact. There were prices of the truck scattered on the other side of the road. This guy was paying no attention at all. It’s completely reasonable to put the blame on the deputy.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on November 1, 2019 at 10:48 am

      Since it sounds like you were in the vehicle with him, you should probably give this information to the State Police.

      Reply
  11. Anonymous on October 30, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    So sad, my Son just told me who the young woman involved was in tragic incident. She was a responsible young adult making her way through life and taking on challenges as they came. I believe the off duty Officer probably knew her as well and in no way would ever want to harm her. Just tragic all the way around. Feeling profound sadness as many are who had the chance to interact with her.

    Reply
    • Cool Story Bro on October 31, 2019 at 8:21 am

      “She was a responsible young adult making her way through life and taking on challenges as they came.”

      Not to be a d*ck here, but you just described EVERYONE. Not she started a nonprofit and was saving the lives of the homeless. Not she spends her days helping children. Not she spends her days helping battered women. Nope, she takes on the challenges of the day. Wow, not all heroes wear capes, right?

      Reply
  12. Telling the truth on October 30, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    The accident you’re referring to near Apple Green happened years ago when the officer was responding to a call. The driver turned in front of him. How is that his fault? It happens in counties other than Calvert.
    As far as the pedestrian fatality yesterday, save your judgement until the facts are known. How tragic…I hope a person never steps out in front of the vehicle you’re driving. Let me guess, that would be a police officers fault too in your perfect little world.

    Reply
  13. arlene boswell on October 30, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    AMEN

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on October 30, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    He was seen by several witness speeding and throwing a liquor bottle out of window after he hit her so that’s true facts !! I hope this family gets justice and I’m MSU’s sure of it because I know one of the witness that was there and seen everything

    Reply
    • Anonymous on November 1, 2019 at 11:01 am

      English, learn it.

      Reply
    • anom on November 1, 2019 at 11:04 am

      Grammar and punctuation. Useful tools to not sound under educated.

      Reply
  15. Anonymous on October 30, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Wasn’t the officer arrested

    Reply
  16. GiGi2AE on October 30, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Praying for the family who lost their precious loved one and the Officer and his family, including the CCSO family. I lost my mother in a car accident and it hurts like crazy.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 31, 2019 at 7:11 am

      no praying for the officer he was drunk and hit a innocent lady!!!! eff him!!!

      Reply
  17. Baud9600 on October 31, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Wow! Trial by social media.
    I guess that old thought of “innocent until proven guilty” no longer applies?

    Reply
  18. Anonymous on October 31, 2019 at 8:40 am

    Amazing.. All the speculation about fault but noone realizes this young mother left a 9 y.o. boy with learning challenges lost without his mother. God bless their family and be in the heart of this young boy and her husband.

    Reply
  19. Anonymous on October 31, 2019 at 10:58 am

    If it is true that he was drinking I pray they throw the book at him he should be upholding the law not breaking the law

    Reply
  20. Anonymous on October 31, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    if There was not a Country cop involved the whole story would already be out by now.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 31, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      This x100! They would have updated this article hours later and probably the next day too!

      Reply
  21. Anonymous on October 31, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Who is the woman??

    Reply
  22. dd on November 1, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Guys the COP PULLED LEGALLY INTO A SHOULDER TO TURN AND SHE was there it was an ACCIDENT

    Reply

