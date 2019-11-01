“Halloween Cop” Involved in Hit and Run in Lexington Park, Pedestrian Sent to Trauma Center

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Plaza Azteca on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male in the roadway with an open skull fracture. Units requested a helicopter, however, all were down due to weather.

Flight medics from the Maryland State Police drove to the scene to assist emergency medical personnel and the victim.

The driver who struck the victim called 911 stating she was currently parked on Donaldson Drive and Erickson Court in Lexington Park.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult female dressed as a police officer, with the minivan having visible damage to the front-end.

The adult female driver was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

She was then taken into custody by police on the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. He was conscious and talking on the scene.

Due to injuries sustained, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested and responded to the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

