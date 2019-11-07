Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late Wednesday evening in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded on a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of southbound Branch Avenue and Coventry Way in Temple Hills, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, a 63-year-old male tow truck operator, had arrived on the scene to assist with a disabled vehicle in the shoulder of the road.

Investigators believe that the victim was struck as he walked back toward his truck while in the process of loading the disabled vehicle. The truck and the disabled vehicle were both in the shoulder at the time of the crash.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was declared deceased at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department personnel. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures in the area of the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301- 568-8101.

