UPDATE: Maryland State Police Release Identity of 63-Year-Old Man Struck and Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 11/09/19: Maryland State Police have identified the victim and are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late Wednesday evening in Prince George’s County.

The victim has been identified as David Reinerio Pineda Alvarez, 63, of Washington, D.C. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded on a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of southbound Branch Avenue and Coventry Way in Temple Hills, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, Alvarez, a tow truck operator, had arrived on the scene to assist with a vehicle that had a flat tire and was located on the shoulder of the road.

Investigators believe Alvarez exited his vehicle and began walking up the driver side on the shoulder of the road. The suspect vehicle struck the disabled vehicle on the driver side mirror before striking the victim and possibly the tow truck.

The truck, with its flashing yellow lights on, and the disabled vehicle were both on the shoulder at the time of the crash. Alvarez was declared deceased at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department personnel. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures in the area of the crash.

After further investigation, state police investigators believe that the suspect vehicle may have been a 1999 to 2007 white or beige Cadillac Escalade with passenger side damage. A picture of a vehicle similar to the one in question is attached below.

This tragedy also highlights the importance of motorists to adhere to Maryland’s “Move Over” laws. The intent of the law is to provide an extra barrier of safety for police officers, fire fighters, emergency rescue personnel and service and utility workers working along Maryland roads. It is hoped that drivers will become more aware of police and emergency workers stopped along the road and move away from them or slow down as they pass by the traffic stop or incident scene.

The original law went into effect in 2010. In 2014, the law was expanded to not only include police cars but also, tow trucks, fire trucks and medical and rescue trucks as well. On Oct. 1, 2018, the law expanded again to transportation, service and utility vehicles, as well as waste and recycling trucks, with yellow or amber flashing lights or signal devices.

Statewide, more than 17,000 motorists have received citations or warnings from all police for violating the “Move Over” law in Maryland since the law expanded last year. Through Nov. 6, Maryland State Police have issued 1,554 citations and 5,662 warnings for Move Over violations this year. From 2014 to 2018, more than 3,400 people were injured, and 46 people were killed in work zone crashes in Maryland.

According to state law, a violation of the Move Over law is a misdemeanor:

The fine is $110 and the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) must assess one point against the driver’s license.

If the violation contributes to a crash, the fine is $150 and three points against the driver’s license.

If the violation results in death or serious bodily injury, the fine is $750.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301- 568-8101.



