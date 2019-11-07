Maryland State Police Arrest Huntingtown Man On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police Computer Crimes investigators arrested and charged a Calvert County man this morning with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Anthony M. Mileo, 53, of Huntingtown. He is charged with seventeen counts of possession of child pornography and seventeen counts of distribution of child pornography. Mileo was arrested at his residence without incident. He was transported to the Prince Frederick Barrack for processing and later taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.

In August of 2019, troopers from the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving the distribution of child pornography online. The investigation led to the identification of Mileo and his residence in Calvert County. The investigation also revealed that Mileo is currently employed as a police officer with the Maryland National Capital Park Police Department.

Maryland State Police investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Mileo and shortly after 8:00 a.m. today, placed him under arrest. Subsequent to the arrest, the Maryland State Police, along with Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at Mileo’s residence. During the service of the search warrant, the Maryland State Police recovered several electronic devices which will be analyzed by the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Laboratory.

Anyone with information relevant to this case may contact the Maryland State Police through the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

