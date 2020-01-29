UPDATE: Law Enforcement Officer Facing Federal Indictment for Transportation of Child Pornography

A federal grand jury has indicted Anthony Michael Mileo, age 54, of Huntingtown, Maryland, on the federal charge of transportation of child pornography. The indictment was returned on January 22, 2020, and was unsealed at his initial appearance yesterday. Mileo is an officer with the Maryland National Capital Park Police Department.

The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge John Eisert of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Colonel William M. Pallozzi, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; and Calvert County State’s Attorney Andrew Rappaport.

According to the indictment, on May 28, 2019, Mileo transported child pornography by computer. Mileo previously faced related charges in Calvert County, but those charges were dismissed in favor of federal prosecution.

If convicted, Mileo faces a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for transportation of child pornography. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. At his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, U.S. Magistrate Judge DiGirolamo ordered that Mileo be released under the supervision of U.S. Pretrial Services.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “Resources” tab on the left of the page.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended HSI Baltimore and the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their work in the investigation and thanked the Office of the State’s Attorney for Calvert County for its assistance. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan, who is prosecuting the federal case.

Maryland State Police Computer Crimes investigators arrested and charged a Calvert County man this morning with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Anthony M. Mileo, 53, of Huntingtown. He is charged with seventeen counts of possession of child pornography and seventeen counts of distribution of child pornography. Mileo was arrested at his residence without incident. He was transported to the Prince Frederick Barrack for processing and later taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.

In August of 2019, troopers from the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving the distribution of child pornography online. The investigation led to the identification of Mileo and his residence in Calvert County. The investigation also revealed that Mileo is currently employed as a police officer with the Maryland National Capital Park Police Department.

Maryland State Police investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Mileo and shortly after 8:00 a.m. today, placed him under arrest. Subsequent to the arrest, the Maryland State Police, along with Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at Mileo’s residence. During the service of the search warrant, the Maryland State Police recovered several electronic devices which will be analyzed by the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Laboratory.

Anyone with information relevant to this case may contact the Maryland State Police through the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

