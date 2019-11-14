The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Witnesses in Rollover Crash That Seriously Injures Adult and Two Children in La Plata

On November 9, 2019, at 2:50 p.m., officers responded to Radio Station Road in La Plata, for the report of a motor vehicle crash reported serious, with one vehicle overturned, on fire, with subjects trapped.

Prior to police arrival, two children, ages 2 and 7, were removed from the vehicle by passersby.

The driver, who was trapped, was extricated by members of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of the vehicle crossed the centerline, left the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned, and then struck trees.

The children were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver was flown to a hospital in serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact M/Cpl. Jason Hopkins at (301) 932-2222.

