UPDATE: Maryland State Police Confirm Body Found on Interstate 95 is Victim of Hit and Run

UPDATE: Maryland State Police investigators are seeking additional information from the public as the investigation continues into the discovery of a body found this morning in Prince George’s County that has now been confirmed as a hit and run.

The identity of the victim is yet to be determined, pending autopsy results.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. this morning, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a female body visible to the right of the shoulder in the grassy area of northbound Interstate 95 near Route 198. Troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the scene and confirmed the discovery of a body.

The preliminary investigation indicates the female victim was a pedestrian who was struck by a Freightliner Cascadia on northbound Interstate 95 near Route 198 that continued to travel north on Interstate 95. State police investigators were able to determine the vehicle that struck the pedestrian by the debris collected from the scene. The call came from a witness who waited for assistance to arrive. Troopers responded and found the female victim to the right of the shoulder in the grassy area with obvious injuries. The striking vehicle and driver fled the scene. The injured female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Prince George’s County and Fire Medical Services Department.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene to assist trooper’s from the College Park Barrack with the investigation. Emergency service personnel from the Prince George’s County Fire Department provided assistance at the scene along with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The two right lanes on northbound Interstate 95 remain closed in the area where the body was discovered as troopers continue their investigation. State police investigators are asking anyone with information to please come forward. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101. This investigation is still active and ongoing.

CONTACT: Sgt. DaVaughn Parker, Office of Media Communications, through the College Park Duty Officer, (301) 345-3101



