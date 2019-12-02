Hollywood Man Arrested for Drunk Driving Twice in One Week

Luis Leon Alfaro-Ramirez, 39, of Hollywood, was arrested for driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol twice in one week in St. Mary’s County.

Alfaro-Ramirez was first stopped by Trooper T. Howard on Three Notch Road in the area of Rescue Lane in Hollywood, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 12:25 a.m.

Alfaro-Ramirez was issued the following citations:

• Negligent Driving Vehicle in Careless and Imprudent Manner Endangering Property, Life and Person

• Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Device Instructions

• Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

• Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

• Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Less than a week later Alfaro-Ramirez was stopped by Trooper J. Mulhearn on Mervell Dean Road in the area of Beck Road in Hollywood, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10:55 p.m.

Alfaro-Ramirez was issued the following citations:

• Fail to Display License on Demand

• Driving Vehicle on Hwy. At Speed Exceeding Limit (53 in a 40)

• Reckless Driving

• Negligent Driving

• Driving, Attempting to Drive Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

• Driving, Attempting to Drive Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

After his arrest on November 27th Alfaro-Ramirez was originally held without bond, he was then released on his own recognizance on December 2.

