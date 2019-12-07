Three Washington DC Teens Arrested for Armed Robbery of CVS in Bryans Road

On December 6, 2019, at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at a CVS located in the 7000 block of Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed three suspects entered the business, one armed with a handgun, and demanded prescription medications and money. The staff complied. At that time, an off-duty federal police officer entered the store, unaware of the robbery in progress. An employee notified the officer who then took immediate action. Two of the suspects fled and tried to enter a nearby car. As the officer tried to make the arrest, the driver reached for an object at which time, fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm. No one was struck and the driver fled. The other suspect ran back into the store. Patrol officers arrived quickly and the two suspects were arrested on the scene. As other officers responded, they received a lookout for the vehicle in which the other suspect fled. A CCSO officer observed the suspect vehicle near Bensville Road. The driver crashed into a telephone pole and fled on foot but he was apprehended by the officer. A computer check revealed the car had been stolen during a carjacking in a nearby county earlier in the day.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended ammunition magazine, ski masks and gloves were recovered at the scene.

Alonzo Lamont Gholston, 18; Barry Tyson, 17; and Blake Joshua Isiah McKinney, 18, all of Washington, D.C., were charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges. Tyson was charged as an adult.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.