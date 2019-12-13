UPDATE: Waldorf Man Arrested for Murder of 54-Year-Old Newburg Man at Smallwood Village Center

UPDATE 13/13/2019: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested the suspect in the homicide of John Ercell Staton, 54, of Newburg, who was shot and killed on December 10, 2019, in the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf.

Fred Odell Scott Sr., 55, of Waldorf, was arrested on December 12, 2019, and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and other related charges.

Scott is being held with no bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The suspect and victim were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

SMNEWSNET will have updates when they become available.

On December 10 at 3:09 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the shopping center when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

The suspect then fled in a gray vehicle. The victim, John Ercell Staton, 54, of Newburg, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

