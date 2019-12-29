Man Impersonates Police Officer and Sexual Assualts Woman He Met Through Dating App in Prince George’s County

Detectives arrested a man and charged him with sexually assaulting a woman he had just met on a dating app. The suspect is 23-year-old Michael Crutchfield II of the 6900 block of Halleck Street in District Heights.

On December 24th, at approximately 3:30 am, detectives responded to a hospital in Washington D.C., for the report of a sexual assault that occurred earlier that morning in Prince George’s County.

The preliminary investigation reveals the adult female victim met Crutchfield a few hours prior to the assault on a dating app. The two agreed to have Crutchfield pick up the victim from her home. Crutchfield drove the victim to a parking garage in Temple Hills. Once there, the victim says Crutchfield identified himself as a police officer and also threatened her with a gun. He then sexually assaulted her. Following the assault, Crutchfield drove the victim home.



Through investigative techniques, Crutchfield was identified and arrested at his home. He is not a police officer. Crutchfield was recently employed as a special police officer working security for a private company in the District. He does not work for any law enforcement agency.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who had a similar interaction with Crutchfield.

He is charged with first and second degree rape, perverted practice, the use of a firearm in a violent crime and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A court commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on Crutchfield or this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 19-0074078.

