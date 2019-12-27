18-Year-Old Male Shot at Sheetz in California, Police Investigating

On Friday, December 27, 2019, at approximately 12:05 p.m., police, and rescue personnel responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites at 22769 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find an 18-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the hand after being shot at the Sheetz on Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California. Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to an area hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing at least two gunshots, and saw one black male, and one black female dressed in all black flee in a silver GMC SUV with Virginia registration plates.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area to search for the suspect vehicle, and shortly after, units spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road until the SUV wrecked in the area of Pegg Road and Three Notch Road, and continued on Pegg Road before witnesses reported the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Spring Valley Drive and Fox Ridge Road and the two occupants fled on foot.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently investigating the incident.

Details will be provided as they become available.

