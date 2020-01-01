UPDATE: Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Prince George’s County Recovered in Southeast DC, Detectives Still Investigating

UPDATE: UPDATE: Lobo is now back with his family. A citizen spotted Lobo alone in Southeast DC this afternoon and called authorities. He told detectives he recognized the puppy from local media coverage. Detectives drove to DC and recovered the puppy. A member of his family came by headquarters a short while ago and picked up the dog. Lobo was very happy to be back with his family.
Detectives continue to actively investigate the armed robbery that took place Monday in Landover.
We thank the community and our media partners for their assistance with this case.
12/30/19: Detectives with our Regional Investigation Division are actively searching for the two suspects who stole a puppy from its owner at gunpoint in Landover. This occurred Monday, December 30, 2019, at approximately 1:40 p.m., at Kent Village Drive and E. Ridge Drive in Greater Landover.
The victim tells our detectives that he was walking the puppy, named Lobo, when he noticed a car pass him and then pull over a short distance ahead. An adult female got out of the car and walked to the trunk. The victim says the woman then approached him from behind, displayed a gun and demanded the puppy.
The victim grabbed the weapon and the two began to struggle over the gun. That’s when the second suspect, an adult male, approached. The victim let go of the gun. The female suspect then pulled the trigger several times but the gun didn’t fire. The female suspect then grabbed the puppy and the two suspects sped away. The victim suffered minor injuries.
The getaway car is described as a gray Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia registration plates. It’s missing its rear passenger side hubcap. The front fender and hood are black. The female suspect is believed to have face tattoos.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you believe you see Lobo, the suspects, or the suspect’s vehicle, please do not approach and instead call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information that can help us find Lobo is urged to call detectives at 301-772-4425. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)
Typical ghetto trash. Stealing a friggin puppy?!? She should be tried for attempted murder after pulling the trigger, that shows intent to kill.
Whaaaaa, no description of the savage beasts other that a fkn tattoo?!? Yeah, we know why.
Exactly!!
I agree 100%
Black Labs Matter
Omg you took the words right out of my mouth!! Straight garbage! I hope and pray they find these people and the dog is safely returned to its owner! ☹️☹️
Typical.
Can’t have nothing
This country has gone to hell!
You could have gone to the pound and adopted a puppy, just as cute that desperately needs a home for $40 bucks. But instead you stole a puppy at gunpoint at Christmas time ??? Should should be deeply ashamed. I’m sure you’re NOT. My heart goes out to the puppy that is in your care, and at your mercy. CONSIDER RELEASING THIS PUPPY, SAFELY, IMMEDIATELY. If the car is stolen, you MIGHT get away. If the car isn’t stolen, YOU ARE BOTH SO BUSTED ! ! If any harm comes to that puppy in an effort to get rid of evidence. MAXIMUM SENTENCES WILL BE DEMANDED ! !
Clean up that 2nd photo…with the license plate…and you will have a very good lead as to who took the dog.
I had to look at the date on the calendar to make sure it isn’t April 1st. Damn people are stupid.
Are they serious,dog at gun point.
I feel sorry for the dog.
Too bad we are in a state where armed citizens mean nothing……
So sad. You can’t even walk your dog anymore.
No description of the suspects aside from facial tattoos on the female. Yet, we all know.
What do the people look like? Approximate height, color, age? A woman with tattoos on her face isn’t enough to go by.
Please Police, help are dogs to be safe and get these people please
Please Police, help are dogs to be safe and get these people please
Any doubts that the culprits are turds?
I hope they don’t harm the puppy. Sometimes that’s the reason they steal dogs, if not to kill then to harm them. So sad & ridiculous at the same time. Such a cute puppy!