Police Investigating Daytime Armed Robbery of Abell’s Tavern in Callaway

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 31, 2019, Police responded to Abell’s Tavern on Piney Point Road, in Callaway, for the report of an armed robbery.

At approximately 9:00 a.m, a white male walked into Abell’s Tavern on the store side of the business and demanded money, he displayed a large knife during the robbery attempt. The suspect used a towel or cloth to cover his face and was not wearing shoes.

A lookout was placed for an older red Ford Explorer, and police located the vehicle on Great Mills Road.

Police found evidence in the vehicle and the driver was arrested.

Details will be provided as soon as they become available.