Police Investigating Male in His Twenties Shot in St. Mary’s County

January 3, 2020

On Friday, January 3, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 18400 block of Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male in his 20’s with a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

CPR was immediately initiated by police when they arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported they are investigating the shooting as an assault.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation which is ongoing.

Updates will be provided as they become available.



