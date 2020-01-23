Wanted Wednesday: Deshawn Carey, 31 of Lexington Park, who is Currently Wanted for Multiple Offense Against Family and Children and Child Support

January 22, 2020

Deshawn Anthony Carey, 31 of Lexington Park.

On Wednesdays in 2020, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be making posts on our social media pages for those wanted on open warrants for various offenses in the hopes that community members could have information about their whereabouts.

If you know where these offenders can be found, call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Deshawn Anthony Carey, 31 of Lexington Park. is currently wanted for Child Support warrant, offenses against family and children.

Citizens may also contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

