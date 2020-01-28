VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to Excavator Fire in Hollywood

On Monday, January 27, 2020 at approximately 4:15 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Seventh District and NAS Patuxent River responded to 45300 Daniel’s Road in Hollywood, for a reported commercial vehicle fire next to a structure.

Engine 72, Truck 7, Tanker 74, and Captain 7 responded with 12 Volunteers shortly after dispatch with Captain 7 arriving on the scene to find an excavator on fire with no exposure issues to any structures. The assignment was scaled back to the units from Hollywood.

Units remained on the scene for approximately an hour, performing salvage and overhaul.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

