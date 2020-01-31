Vehicle Arson in Indian Head Currently Under Investigation

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of Ben Doane Road at Riverside Road in Indian Head, for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2015 GMC Yukon fully engulfed.

The owner is identified as Dwayne Newman, with the vehicle valued at $15,000.00

5 firefighters from the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a local resident.

Investigation has determined the cause is incendiary with the fire being intentionally set in the interior passenger compartment of the vehicle.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

