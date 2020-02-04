AUDIO: Police in Charles County Investigating Armed Robbery in Waldorf

On Monday, February 3, 2020, at 1:26 p.m., police responded to the Hanson Pharmacy in the Pinefield Shopping Center in Waldorf, for the reported armed robbery.

Dispatchers told responding units the 911 caller and witness reported at least three males fleeing to the rear of the building and possibly into a black van.

Police located a black van a short time later behind the business that was unoccupied, it is currently unknown if the vehicle was related to the incident.

Dispatchers then provided information to the officers after a second 911 caller and witness called reporting four subjects fled in a blue Honda Pilot SUV, and that the vehicle was possibly still in the area.

One suspect was reported to be a white male wearing all black, no description was given for the other suspects.

At this time, no arrests have been made and police are currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

