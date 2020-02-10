17-Year-Old Saved with CPR After Medical Emergency at Great Mills High School During Basketball Practice

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at approximately 6:15 p.m., emergency medical personnel responded to the Great Mills High School, for unknown problems.
Dispatchers received another 911 call a few minutes later reporting the 17-year-old male was not breathing, with subjects providing CPR at the same location.
Police and firefighters arrived on the scene to confirm CPR in progress and took over patient care.
After approximately 10 minutes firefighters regained a strong pulse with CPR and one use from an AED, personnel requested a helicopter for the patient.
An ambulance transported the teenager to the State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was awaiting their arrival, and flew the patient to an area trauma center.
Three Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, six volunteer firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, with multiple volunteers from the Lexington Park Rescue Squad, and St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support responded to the scene and assisted the patient. Two good Samaritans performed CPR prior to the arrival of first responders.
Details will be provided when they become available.
Why so negative, don’t do that and mess up a good kids name
wasn’t drug you dumb bitch , he was a student athlete.
Seriously not everyone is into drugs you small minded twat.
Were you there and witness the use of drugs? Pretty rude comment about a situation you know nothing about and NOT every teenager is a druggie! Thank goodness for people willing to step up and help a CHILD to live longer. Prayers for all involved.
Maybe a heart condition? Jackass
Sorry to burst your bubble there “ANONYMOUS” what are you scared to actually post your name? But it had absolutely nothing to do with DRUGS! he is a really great kid and as a parent of a senior at great mills high school let alone a Parent in general I find your comment very upsetting…
Here’s a thought, during basketball practice… heart defect, energy drinks, respiratory distress. Why is the go to drugs?
Thank you good Samaritans! Thank you 1st responders!
It was during a damn basketball game n u said drugs get a life