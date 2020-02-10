17-Year-Old Saved with CPR After Medical Emergency at Great Mills High School During Basketball Practice

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at approximately 6:15 p.m., emergency medical personnel responded to the Great Mills High School, for unknown problems.

Dispatchers received another 911 call a few minutes later reporting the 17-year-old male was not breathing, with subjects providing CPR at the same location.

Police and firefighters arrived on the scene to confirm CPR in progress and took over patient care.

After approximately 10 minutes firefighters regained a strong pulse with CPR and one use from an AED, personnel requested a helicopter for the patient.

An ambulance transported the teenager to the State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was awaiting their arrival, and flew the patient to an area trauma center.

Three Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, six volunteer firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, with multiple volunteers from the Lexington Park Rescue Squad, and St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support responded to the scene and assisted the patient. Two good Samaritans performed CPR prior to the arrival of first responders.

Details will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/CPR-Final-At-GMHS.mp3