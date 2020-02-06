AUDIO: Two Anne Arundel Police Officers Shot After Vehicle Pursuit, Schools Currently Closed with Suspect Still at Large

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jacklyn Davis reported detectives responded to the 600 block of Newfield Road in Glen Burnie around 5:00 p.m., and found an adult male deceased with upper body trauma, police noticed the victims vehicle was missing and police searched for it throughout the day.

Davis reported that around 11:00 p.m., detectives spotted the vehicle in Baltimore City. “Detectives went to initiate a traffic stop on that suspect. That suspect fired on officers, striking a detective. He has been transported to an area hospital. He was able to break off the pursuit to get medical attention, a second detective continued the pursuit of the subject, who was shooting at him, chased him into the Stoney Beach community where they exchanged gunfire again and that detective was also shot. So we have two detectives shot. Our suspect is still outstanding in the Stoney Beach community.”

The first detective is currently in critical, but stable condition, the second detective is currently in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and extremely dangerous, Davis said he is believed to be on foot in Stoney Beach area. Police have recovered his vehicle. The suspect is reported to be a 6-foot tall, skinny white male possibly with neck and/or face tattoos.

“If you see something in your yard, give us a call, you’ll see we have 50 officers in the area right now, so you will see us, you will see our canines. You may see a helicopter flying low sometime soon. Stay in your houses. Give us a call.” Davis said.

Anne Arundel County Schools Officials have closed all schools in the Northeast cluster: Schools are Northeast High School, George Fox Middle School and High Point,Riviera Beach, Solley, and Sunset Elementary.

Updates will be provided as details and updates become available.



