Update to Homicide / Shooting of Anne Arundel County Police Detectives

Following an intensive investigation and search, Anne Arundel County Police detectives arrested 22 year old Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis of Pasadena, MD, charging him in connection with the murder of 44 year old Christopher Lawrence Jones, 44, of the 600 block of Newfield Road in Glen Burnie, and in connection with the shooting / attempted murder of one of our police detectives.

Willis has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder. The investigation is on-going and additional charges will be placed.

Arrested:

Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis

DOB: 12-29-1997

7700 block of Middle Gate Court

Pasadena, Maryland

Charges:

First Degree Murder

Attempted First Degree Murder

