Update to Homicide / Shooting of Anne Arundel County Police Detectives

February 7, 2020
Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis, 22, of Pasadena

Following an intensive investigation and search, Anne Arundel County Police detectives arrested 22 year old Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis of Pasadena, MD, charging him in connection with the murder of 44 year old Christopher Lawrence Jones, 44, of the 600 block of Newfield Road in Glen Burnie, and in connection with the shooting / attempted murder of one of our police detectives.

Willis has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder. The investigation is on-going and additional charges will be placed.

Arrested:
Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis
DOB: 12-29-1997
7700 block of Middle Gate Court
Pasadena, Maryland

Charges:
First Degree Murder
Attempted First Degree Murder

