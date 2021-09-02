UPDATE: 19-Year-Old Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of 17-Year-Old in Bryans Road,

UPDATE 9/2/2021: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Darryl Edward Freeman, 19, to life in prison for the First-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery of Bradley Brown, as well as related charges.

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, a Charles County jury convicted Freeman of the above-mentioned charges.

On February 18, 2020, officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Bradley Brown, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On the day of the incident, Freeman reached out to Brown under the guise of purchasing THC vape cartridges.During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that Freeman arrived at Brown’s residence, along with two other individuals to rob Brown of the THC vape cartridges, worth approximately $850.

Brown was shot and killed during the robbery. Freeman and the other two individuals immediately fled the area in Freeman’s vehicle.

During sentencing, Deputy State’s Attorney Karen Piper Mitchell told the judge, “Bradley made a poor decision that night, but what he lost was his ability to learn from it. What happened to Bradley was inexcusable. A 17-year-old should be planning for prom and figuring out next steps. Parents shouldn’t have to bury their child. They shouldn’t have to go outside and be reminded of their son’s death. No decision that Bradley made that night made him deserve to not be here.”

Before sentencing Freeman to life in prison, Judge West stated, “The places that people associate with peace have now become nightmare-ish locations. None of this would have happened if this plan wasn’t hatched. We have a teenager who lost his life over vape cartridges worth $850. It just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

UPDATE 5/7/2021: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, May 6, 2021, a Charles County jury, after a 9-day trial and less than a day of deliberation, convicted Darryl Edward Freeman, 18, of the First-Degree Felony Murder and Armed Robbery of Bradley Brown, as well as related charges.

On February 18, 2020, officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Bradley Brown, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed Freeman planned to rob Brown prior to the shooting. On the day of the incident, Freeman reached out to Brown under the guise of purchasing THC vape cartridges.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that Freeman arrived at Brown’s residence, along with two other individuals.

Brown was shot and killed during the robbery of the THC vape cartridges, which were worth approximately $850. Freeman and the other two individuals immediately fled the area in Freeman’s vehicle.

A sentencing date has been set for August 31, 2021 at 1 p.m.

UPDATE 2/21/2020 @ 3:00 p.m.: Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office have made two additional arrests connected to the February 18, 2020, homicide in which Bradley Alan Brown, 17, was shot and killed in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road.

Mikayle Qawwee, 19, of Waldorf, and Keshawn Belasco, 16, of Waldorf, were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.

Belasco is being charged as an adult.

On February 19, detectives arrested Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, of Waldorf. Freeman was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other related charges.

Robbery appears to be a motive in this case.

UPDATE 2/20/2020 @ 1:25 p.m.: According to court documents police responded to the driveway of a residence on Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road, after a neighbor called police and told them he heard two gunshots and found 17-year-old Bradley Alan Brown lying on the ground.

When officers arrived on scene they found Brown suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his chest and leg, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police located and recovered a loaded handgun on the ground next to Brown and determined it belonged to Brown’s father who is a police officer in Prince George’s County. The gun had not been fired and was fully loaded when police inspected it. Police also found a cell phone belonging Brown in his pocket. After processing the scene for evidence officers found two spent 9mm shell casings in the area of the driveway.

Police spoke to multiple witnesses who indicated Bradley Alan Brown had been selling THC vape cigarettes prior to the murder. A few days before the shooting, Brown posted a video on social media of “Smart Cart high potency THC vape cartridges”.

After searching Brown’s phone police determined that “big.darryl” were friends on Snapchat and were communicating prior to the murder.

At the time police filed court document they were unsure if Darryl Edward Freeman was by himself or with another person when he visited Brown’s residence.

Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, of Waldorf, was charged with the following:

Murder – First Degree

Assault-Sec Degree

Assault-First Degree

Loaded Handgun In Vehicle

Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime

UPDATE 2/19/2020 @ 7:15 p.m.: On February 19, 2020, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, of Waldorf, in connection with the homicide of Bradley Alan Brown, 17, who was shot and killed on February 18, 2020, in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road.

While detectives continue to follow up on information, they have established the shooting was not random and appears to be drug-related.

Freeman was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other related charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 9/19/2020 @ 10:00 a.m.: On February 18, 2020, shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road for the report of the sound of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Bradley Alan Brown, 17, in his driveway. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives are pursuing leads and it does not appear this is a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.



2/18/2020: On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the male patient lying in the driveway of the residence, and reported the victim had no pulse.

The single victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police reported the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and are currently following leads, but have no clear motive at this time.

Police identified the victim as a 17-year-old victim as Bradley Alan Brown. The North Point High School Parent Teacher Student Organization posted the following on Facebook at 10:18 p.m. “We are saddened to learn of the loss of one of our students this evening. Please keep their family, friends and the entire North Point community in your thoughts and prayers.”

Initial 911 calls reported the victim may be a Law Enforcement Officer, however, Officers on the scene confirmed the victim was not an Officer, but was the son of a Prince George’s County Officer.

Police recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm weapon on the scene.

Details will be provided when they become available.

