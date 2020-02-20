UPDATE: Police Charge 17-Year-Old from Waldorf with Murder of Teen in Bryans Road

UPDATE 2/19/2020 @ 7:15 p.m.: On February 19, 2020, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, of Waldorf, in connection with the homicide of Bradley Alan Brown, 17, who was shot and killed on February 18, 2020, in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road.

While detectives continue to follow up on information, they have established the shooting was not random and appears to be drug-related.

Freeman was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other related charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 9/19/2020 @ 10:00 a.m.: On February 18, 2020, shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road for the report of the sound of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Bradley Alan Brown, 17, in his driveway. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives are pursuing leads and it does not appear this is a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.



2/18/2020: On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the male patient lying in the driveway of the residence, and reported the victim had no pulse.

The single victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police reported the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and are currently following leads, but have no clear motive at this time.

Police identified the victim as a 17-year-old victim as Bradley Alan Brown. The North Point High School Parent Teacher Student Organization posted the following on Facebook at 10:18 p.m. “We are saddened to learn of the loss of one of our students this evening. Please keep their family, friends and the entire North Point community in your thoughts and prayers.”

Initial 911 calls reported the victim may be a Law Enforcement Officer, however, Officers on the scene confirmed the victim was not an Officer, but was the son of a Prince George’s County Officer.

Police recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm weapon on the scene.

Details will be provided when they become available.

