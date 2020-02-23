Homeowners Quick Thinking Saves House from Vehicle Fire in Lexington Park

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 21300 block of Dayflower Place in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Volkswagen sedan fully engulfed in fire in the driveway of the residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The homeowners reported they started the vehicle in the garage and when they returned, they found the engine compartment on fire. The homeowner/occupants pushed the vehicle out of the garage and into the yard and driveway to prevent the vehicle from spreading to the house.

Firefighters believed the fire was caused by an electrical event in the engine compartment.



<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/53ax42X1iRY" width="770" height="445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>