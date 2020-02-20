Father Asks Public for Help in Locating His Missing Daughter

Alexia Brown has still not been found

Alexia Nakia Brown was 16 when she came up missing April of 2019. Now she is 17 and still has not been found.

“I feel like nobody cares! I can’t give up on her! I can’t fail her,” said Tony Brown, Alexia’s father. “I know she is 17 now and nearly adult, but she needs to go to school, and she needs medical care.”

Tony said that Alexia has been through hard times in her life because her mother has been in and out of jail.

“Yes, we suspect that she ran away, but how do we know and what about her safety with all of this human trafficking,” he said. “Someone must know where she is besides her mother.”

Tony explained that Alexia’s mother has a violent criminal past and is not safe for Alexia.

He believes Alexia’s mother knows where Alexia is — there is a court order for Alexia to be returned to Tony Brown’s custody.

Alexia had recently moved to Lusby when she went missing, and she had attended Patuxent High School.

Tony is begging the public to help him and not give up on her.

If anyone has information regarding her location, they are asked to please contact Tony Brown at 443-822-0830 or the Prince Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at 410-535-1400.

Callers can remain anonymous.

