UPDATE: Police Identify Substance in Syringe Stabbing in Anne Arundel as Semen

UPDATE:2/28/2020 – On February 28, 2020 the Anne Arundel County Police Department learned that the substance in the tested syringes was semen. Additional testing and investigation are under way. Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have yet to report similar incidents. This investigation is extremely active additional charges may be applicable. Anyone with any information is asked to call Southern District at 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

UPDATE: 2/25/2020 – Thanks to your tips the suspect identified as Thomas Bryon Stemen, 51, of Churchton, was arrested Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Court records show Stemen has pending unrelated charges in Anne Arundel County for domestic violence. He is currently being held on a no bond status.

Stemen is currently charged with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.

If you have any further information, please contact the Anne Arundel County Police, Southern District Detective Unit 410-222-1960. You may also call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700, Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP, Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP, or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.”

“On February 18, 2020 we were notified of an assault that occurred in the entrance vestibule of 5570 Shady Side Road in Churchton, Maryland. An adult female reported she was assaulted by an unknown suspect with what is believed to be a syringe. Video surveillance from the business was pulled and a white male approximately 50 years old is seen walking near the victim. The suspect leans into, and assaults the victim.

On February 25, 2019 detectives received a tip identifying a potential suspect. Through investigative means, Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect as Thomas Bryon Stemen of Churchton, Maryland.



On February 18, 2020 we were notified of an assault that occurred in the parking lot of 5570 Shady Side Road in Churchton. An adult female advised she was assaulted and poked with what is believed to be a syringe while walking through the parking lot.

Video surveillance was pulled and showed a white male approximately 50 years old is seen walking near the victim. The suspect bumps into the victim and you can see an exchange between the two.

Medical treatment was sought and a syringe stick, can not be ruled out at this time. Southern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

The below photograph is the best picture we have of the suspect at this time and we are asking for it to be shared.



<noscript><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Faacopd%2Fvideos%2F507223433512507%2F&show_text=0&width=770" width="770" height="440" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>