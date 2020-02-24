UPDATE: Video Released of Suspect Assaulting Woman with Syringe in Anne Arundel County, Police Still Searching for Suspect

February 24, 2020

On February 18, 2020 we were notified of an assault that occurred in the parking lot of 5570 Shady Side Road in Churchton. An adult female advised she was assaulted and poked with what is believed to be a syringe while walking through the parking lot.

Video surveillance was pulled and showed a white male approximately 50 years old is seen walking near the victim. The suspect bumps into the victim and you can see an exchange between the two.

Medical treatment was sought and a syringe stick, can not be ruled out at this time. Southern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

The below photograph is the best picture we have of the suspect at this time and we are asking for it to be shared.



9 Responses to UPDATE: Video Released of Suspect Assaulting Woman with Syringe in Anne Arundel County, Police Still Searching for Suspect

