Natsue Mikesell,73, “Summer” of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Iwakuni, Japan passed away surrounded by her family on February 23, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1946 in Saza-Cho Kitamatsa Uragun Nagasaki-Ken, Japan. She was the daughter of the late Shime Nishihara and Tokijiro Kubara. Summer was the loving wife of George Mikesell whom she married on October 29, 1976 in New Bern, NC.

Summer is survived by her sons Jason Mikesell of California, MD, Mathew Mikesell of Callaway, MD, and 3 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her siblings Hatsue Higamura, Tokushige Kubara, Mitsuko Kubara, Totako Akagi, Soroku Kubara, and Toshiko Smallridge.

She moved to St. Mary’s County, MD on December 15, 1996 and was a military spouse.

Summer enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, arts and crafts.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Patuxent Baptist Church in Great Mills, MD where a Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Rick Connor officiating. Interment will be held on March 3, 2020 at 10:15 AM in Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.