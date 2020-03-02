Maryland State Police Investigating Second Fatal Hit and Run in Prince George’s County

Maryland state troopers are investigating the second fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian this weekend in Prince George’s County.

The victim is identified at this time only as an African American male. Troopers are working to identify him and locate/notify family.

On Sunday, March 1, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., 911 callers to the Forestville Barrack reported seeing a pedestrian struck by at least one and possibly two vehicles on southbound Rt. 4 at Old Marlboro Pike, Forestville.



Troopers responding to the scene found the victim lying in the grass off the right shoulder of the roadway.

Emergency medical services personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A description of either of the striking vehicles is not known at this time. Troopers from the Forestville and La Plata barracks, as well as the State Police Crash Team are on the scene investigating the hit and run and collecting evidence. Traffic lanes are closed at the scene as needed to conduct the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this fatal hit and run is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at the Forestville Barracks at 301-568-8101, ext 0. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is continuing. Additional information will be provided when it is available.

Troopers are still searching for a 2018/19 silver Nissan Altima, wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian that occurred early Saturday morning on February 29, along I-495 at northbound I-95 in College Park.

