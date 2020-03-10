Police Seek Public Assistance as Investigations Continue Into Two Fatal Hit and Run Pedestrian Crashes in Prince George’s County

Maryland state troopers are seeking public assistance as the investigations continue into two separate hit and run crashes that claimed the lives of two pedestrians.

The first hit and run fatal occurred on Saturday, February 29, 2020 between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. along the inner loop of I-495 near the ramp to northbound I-95 in College Park. The deceased was identified as Henry Washington, 60, of Washington, D.C. The full story can be read here.



Based on evidence at the scene, troopers believe the vehicle that struck and killed the victim was a silver 2018 or 2019 Nissan Altima. They believe the vehicle is damaged on the passenger side. Troopers describe the damage to the vehicle as potentially extensive and say it could involve the bumper, hood, headlight, fender and mirror along the passenger side of the car.

Anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the College Park Barracks at 301-345-3101, ext. 0. Callers may remain anonymous.

The second hit and run fatal occurred on Sunday, March 1, 2020 around 8:30 p.m. when 911 callers reported seeing a pedestrian struck by at least one and possibly two vehicles on southbound Rt. 4 at Old Marlboro Pike in Forestville. The deceased was identified as Earl Rogers, 74, of Largo, Maryland. Full story can be read here.

Anyone who may have witnessed this fatal hit and run is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Forestville Barracks at 301-568-8101, ext 0. Callers may remain anonymous.