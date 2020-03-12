UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Hollywood

Update: On March 12, 2020, at approximately 11:15 a.m. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24700 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Sotterley Road, in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on scene and located two vehicles involved in the collision. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2016 Ford Escape operated by Jack Martin Hughes, 79, of Mechanicsville, was traveling north on Three Notch Road, when for unknown reasons Hughes stopped in the roadway while the traffic light was green. A 2004 International truck operated by Norman Lawrence Buckler, 36 of Mechanicsville, was unable to stop and struck the rear of Hughes’ vehicle. Emergency personnel removed Hughes from the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures on scene.

Hughes was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No incapacitating injuries were reported for Buckler.

At this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision, is asked to contact Deputy First Class Jason Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension 72328 or by email at Jason.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

3/12/2020: On March 12, 2020, at approximately 11:20 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol units were dispatched to a motor-vehicle collision with CPR in progress on Three Notch Road/Route 235 in the area of Sotterley Road, in Hollywood.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested and responded to the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

